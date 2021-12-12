Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
EYE stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.16) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.50. The company has a market capitalization of £160.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3,075.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 377 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 645 ($8.55).
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.