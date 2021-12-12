Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

EYE stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.16) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.50. The company has a market capitalization of £160.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3,075.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 377 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 645 ($8.55).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

