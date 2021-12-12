Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.66) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 4,770 ($63.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($63.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.39) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,988 ($52.88).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,948 ($52.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,713.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,567.66. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.87).

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($63.67), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,697,571.46). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($10,966.45). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $90,606,438.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

