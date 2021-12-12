Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 232 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($3.12) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.25) to GBX 220 ($2.92) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227.14 ($3.01).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.42) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £910.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.76).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($242,384.17).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.