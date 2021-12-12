Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

AMIVF stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

