Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.
AMIVF stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
