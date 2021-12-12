Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $491.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Universal Insurance by 96.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 105.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

