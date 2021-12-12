ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.52.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,091,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

