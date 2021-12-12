FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,586 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

