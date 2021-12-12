Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$120.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.78.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

