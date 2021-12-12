AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $120.14

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.14, but opened at $117.43. AGCO shares last traded at $119.02, with a volume of 1,071 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

