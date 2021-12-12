Raymond James Boosts Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSR. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

NSR stock opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.31 million and a PE ratio of 41.97. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

