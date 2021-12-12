Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.58. Signify Health shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 5,639 shares traded.

SGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

