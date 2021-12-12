Stelco (TSE:STLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.72.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE:STLC opened at C$38.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.28. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$19.33 and a 52 week high of C$51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.