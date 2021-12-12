Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $26.00. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 584 shares.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

