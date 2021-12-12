STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $244.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STERIS exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings looks encouraging. Solid revenue growth across three of its reporting segments amid the post-pandemic recovery contributed to the top line. Elevated demand from medical device customers drove CER organic revenues growth in the Applied Sterilization Technologies segment. The seamless integration process of Cantel Medical buoys optimism for the stock. Further, the bullish fiscal 2022 guidance is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. Over the past year, STERIS has outperformed its industry. Yet, the year-over-year decline in free cash flow given anticipated costs associated with the Cantel Medical acquisition and higher year-over-year capital spending does not bode well.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $229.79 on Friday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

