The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,700 at Barclays

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,719 ($62.58) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,375.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,828.03.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

