Truist Increases Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.