John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Cut to 330.00

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 360.00 to 330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

