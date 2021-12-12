Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $55.11 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

