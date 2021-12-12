Analysts Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

NYSE:FRC opened at $208.66 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.73 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.