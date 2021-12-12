Oxford Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

