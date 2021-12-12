Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

IIJIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.