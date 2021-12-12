Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Shares of CAMT opened at $44.67 on Friday. Camtek has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

