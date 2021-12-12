Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GMTX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

