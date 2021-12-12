TheStreet Lowers STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.