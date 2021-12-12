Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.96) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 631.80 ($8.38).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 550 ($7.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 567.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.92. The company has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.96).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

