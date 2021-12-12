Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.90) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.01 ($6.75).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

