Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by Berenberg Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.40 ($106.07).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 52-week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 52-week high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.