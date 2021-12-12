Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €67.00 ($75.28) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.21 ($74.39).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €53.32 ($59.91) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

