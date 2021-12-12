Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Gap Up to $13.59

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $14.10. Yellow shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 7,116 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yellow by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yellow by 3,374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

