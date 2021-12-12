Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $12.72

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.25. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 308 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth $5,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth $2,779,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

