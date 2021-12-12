CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.09. CI&T shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.