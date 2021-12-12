iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.20

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.20 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 2620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in iRobot by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

