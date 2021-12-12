Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.81

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 7963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 351.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Jabil by 124,336.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,938.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

