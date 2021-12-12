Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM opened at $26.01 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.