National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.50.

DOL opened at C$58.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dollarama has a one year low of C$46.56 and a one year high of C$60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

