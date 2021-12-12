The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($56.74) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.08) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.58 ($47.84).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.02 ($39.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €31.45 ($35.33) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($47.06). The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.50 and a 200 day moving average of €37.93.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

