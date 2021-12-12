Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $8,510,000. Yale University grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 over the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.