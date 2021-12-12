Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of THO stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Thor Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

