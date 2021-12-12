Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €113.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.29 ($104.82).

HelloFresh stock opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 39.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is €82.63 and its 200-day moving average is €83.56. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

