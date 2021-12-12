Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.29 ($39.65).

JEN stock opened at €36.28 ($40.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a fifty-two week high of €37.76 ($42.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.95 and a 200-day moving average of €29.39.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

