ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($19.89) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.91 ($22.37).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €13.84 ($15.54) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €12.12 ($13.62) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($21.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

