The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€301.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €301.00 ($338.20) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. Volkswagen has a one year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a one year high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

