Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.82 ($182.94).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €143.30 ($161.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €156.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.13. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($196.35). The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

