Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.69 ($118.75).

Shares of DG opened at €85.44 ($96.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.13. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

