STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($45.51) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.16 ($49.61).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.44. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.10).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

