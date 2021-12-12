Simon Fraser Buys 2,000 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Simon Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,738.23).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 490 ($6.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($10.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 533.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 600.98.

LRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.44) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 730 ($9.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.43 ($9.39).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

