Barclays Lowers Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €85.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $112.49 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

