Richard Fearon Buys 2,000 Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) Stock

CRH plc (LON:CRH) insider Richard Fearon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($66.77) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($133,536.67).

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,794 ($50.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,633.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,663.14. CRH plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,946 ($39.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,936 ($52.19).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

