Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) to Buy

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite International will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.