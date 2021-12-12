Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

PRVB stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $391.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last 90 days. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Provention Bio by 100.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 52.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.